John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published
John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time

John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time

[NFA] A caisson bore the body of the lawmaker and civil rights icon who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 and was met with a bloody police crackdown that drew national awareness to the fight for voting rights.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

AP Top Stories July 26 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, July 26th: Body of Rep. John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing; Tropical storm Hanna drenches South Texas; Brazil's..
USATODAY.com

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

Final crossing in Selma: Procession across Edmund Pettus Bridge will honor John Lewis

 In 1965, John Lewis was beaten when a voting rights march across a bridge in Selma, Alabama, turned violent. He will cross that bridge one last time.
USATODAY.com

Edmund Pettus Bridge Edmund Pettus Bridge Historic bridge in Selma, Alabama, United States

A nation John Lewis helped unite salutes him on his final journey across Selma bridge

 The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis made a final journey across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in a flag-draped casket. Troopers saluted.
USATODAY.com

