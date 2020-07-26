John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:21s - Published John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time [NFA] A caisson bore the body of the lawmaker and civil rights icon who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 and was met with a bloody police crackdown that drew national awareness to the fight for voting rights. This report produced by Zachary Goelman. 0

