John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:21s - Published
8 minutes ago
John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time
[NFA] A caisson bore the body of the lawmaker and civil rights icon who marched across the
Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 and was met with a bloody police crackdown that drew national awareness to the fight for voting rights.
This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories July 26 P Here are the top stories for Sunday, July 26th: Body of Rep. John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing; Tropical storm Hanna drenches South Texas; Brazil's..
USATODAY.com
9 hours ago
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Lewis led the march across the bridge on March 7, 1965, a day that would become known as "Bloody...
CBS News - Published
21 hours ago Also reported by •
CBS 2 • FOXNews.com • TMZ.com • USATODAY.com
The body of Congressman John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma, Ala., on Sunday. It was...
NPR - Published
12 hours ago Also reported by •
TMZ.com • USATODAY.com
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the...
Seattle Times - Published
1 day ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources