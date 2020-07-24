Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points in the polls
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points in the polls

US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points in the polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Charlamagne Tha God criticizes Biden for calling Trump ‘first’ racist president [Video]

Charlamagne Tha God criticizes Biden for calling Trump ‘first’ racist president

The 'Breakfast Club' co-host referred to the presidential hopeful’s comments as “revisionist history”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Kamala Harris: COVID-stricken USA is desperate for a strong leader. Instead we have Trump.

 If Trump and Republicans can't recognize their missteps and get serious about these crises, it's time for them to move aside and let real leaders lead.
USATODAY.com
Trump says he won't throw ceremonial first pitch at Yankees game next month [Video]

Trump says he won't throw ceremonial first pitch at Yankees game next month

U.S. President Donald Trump says he won't throw out ceremonial first pitch at New York Yankees game next month, just days after saying he would do so

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:32Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Twitter and Facebook become targets in Trump and Biden ads

 CHICAGO (AP) — Social media has become the target of a dueling attack ad campaign being waged online by the sitting president and his election rival. They're..
WorldNews
US election - 100 days to go: Trump polling six points behind Biden [Video]

US election - 100 days to go: Trump polling six points behind Biden

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VollCornHirsch

Cornelius Hirsch Daily #US2020 presidential election countdown and polling nugget. 99 days to go until Nov 3. Donald Trump is trail… https://t.co/pj7o3hMw2c 20 minutes ago

BitesData

data bites RT @ftdata: Trump attempts a shift in tone on gloomy election polls that show him trailing Biden https://t.co/SfbpiVwspk https://t.co/ptrm1… 2 hours ago

TruckThatFump

Truck Fump New post (Poll: Trump trailing in battleground states 100 days out from the election) has been published on Truck F… https://t.co/aP6I96uacp 2 hours ago

jguillermogomez

Guillermo Gomez Cualquier semejanza,... Poll: Trump trailing in battleground states 100 days out from the election - Trump is be… https://t.co/2qqtBiyitI 4 hours ago

bbkenn92

Bk Justice in Policing #KHive💛 RT @SocialPowerOne1: Poll: Trump trailing in battleground states 100 days out from the election https://t.co/9Bg5w2Qvrp https://t.co/lkzxIy… 5 hours ago

SocialPowerOne1

#TheResistance Poll: Trump trailing in battleground states 100 days out from the election https://t.co/9Bg5w2Qvrp https://t.co/lkzxIyrU75 6 hours ago

JohnJkuykendall

John Kuykendall Poll: Trump trailing in battleground states 100 days out from the election https://t.co/gQUPG29RKe via @politico Am… https://t.co/ltZ1XVBQ41 7 hours ago

ad198741

Arnold Dillon Poll: Trump trailing in battleground states 100 days out from the election https://t.co/wtFKrboA4D via @politico 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Why Trump Has Changed His Tune About COVID-19 [Video]

Why Trump Has Changed His Tune About COVID-19

After months of denial, President Donald Trump has finally begun to acknowledge the grim reality of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election [Video]

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election

(CNN) Believe it or not, we're now 100 days and 15 hours from the 2020 election. As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to hold an advantage..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
US election: Trump's deficit to Biden remains at six points [Video]

US election: Trump's deficit to Biden remains at six points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published