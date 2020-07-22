Teenage daredevil risks death to scale the Forth Road Bridge Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published on July 27, 2020 Teenage daredevil risks death to scale the Forth Road Bridge A teenage daredevil famed for free-climbing tall buildings has risked his life again - this time to scale the Forth Road Bridge.Adam Lockwood, 19, and three friends posed for selfies at the top of the structure, which towers around 500ft above the River Forth in central Scotland.A film of the stunt shows the climbers scaling one of the tower's cables with just two wires on either side for support.Adam can just be heard saying "my lungs are bursting" after completing the ascent and taking in the view as the winds buffet the structure.The neighbouring Forth Bridge and Queensferry Bridge can be seen straddling the bridge on both sides.Adam later said: "The last time I came to Scotland I wanted to climb this bridge but the weather was too bad so I couldn't."We had a last-minute spontaneous idea to come to Scotland and within 30 minutes of us arriving we climbed the bridge. "It was decent to be up there, windy but it was still a nice walk up the cable."From the bottom to the top took around 10 minutes I'd say, it's just really steep so hard on your legs."The mile-and-a-half long bridge is the latest in a long list of structures scaled by Adam and his friends.Earlier this year he and clung to the edge of a 180 metre-high (590 feet) balcony on the Madison apartment block in Canary Wharf, central London.But after returning to ground level after the dawn ascent last Thursday (23/07), Adam was arrested by police on suspicion of 'culpable and reckless conduct' though he has not been charged. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A teenage daredevil famed for free-climbing tall buildings has risked his life again - this time to scale the Forth Road Bridge.Adam Lockwood, 19, and three friends posed for selfies at the top of the structure, which towers around 500ft above the River Forth in central Scotland.A film of the stunt shows the climbers scaling one of the tower's cables with just two wires on either side for support.Adam can just be heard saying "my lungs are bursting" after completing the ascent and taking in the view as the winds buffet the structure.The neighbouring Forth Bridge and Queensferry Bridge can be seen straddling the bridge on both sides.Adam later said: "The last time I came to Scotland I wanted to climb this bridge but the weather was too bad so I couldn't."We had a last-minute spontaneous idea to come to Scotland and within 30 minutes of us arriving we climbed the bridge. "It was decent to be up there, windy but it was still a nice walk up the cable."From the bottom to the top took around 10 minutes I'd say, it's just really steep so hard on your legs."The mile-and-a-half long bridge is the latest in a long list of structures scaled by Adam and his friends.Earlier this year he and clung to the edge of a 180 metre-high (590 feet) balcony on the Madison apartment block in Canary Wharf, central London.But after returning to ground level after the dawn ascent last Thursday (23/07), Adam was arrested by police on suspicion of 'culpable and reckless conduct' though he has not been charged.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources BRO constructs 180-ft-long Bailey bridge in cloudburst-hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh



The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed a 180-feet-long Bailey bridge in the cloudburst and landslide-hit Jauljibi sector of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. The bridge will provide.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09 Published 6 days ago Heavy rain causes mass mudslide which destroys road leading to northern Indian village



Following continuous rainfall, a massive mudslide occurred in northern India's Himachal Pradesh that left a village inundated while a connecting road and a bridge was damaged in the area. The.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:57 Published 1 week ago Delhi VIP area sees road cave-in amid heavy rainfall; many places waterlogged



A VIP area in Delhi saw a part of a road cave in amid heavy rainfall. A sinkhole of around 10 ft by 10 ft was formed on Ashoka Road. Delhi police said that the probable cause of the cave-in was sinking.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12 Published on July 22, 2020

