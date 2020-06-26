Global  
 

Nicole Kidman's publicist denies she and Keith Urban are ignoring Australia's quarantine rules
Nicole Kidman’s publicist has spoken out after the star and her husband Keith Urban were accused of ignoring Australia’s strict quarantine rules.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban avoid hotel quarantine after return to Australia [Video]

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban avoid hotel quarantine after return to Australia

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been given special permission to quarantine at home instead of staying at a hotel for two weeks after returning to Sydney, Australia on Monday.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrate 14th wedding anniversary [Video]

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

Keith Urban still feels like Nicole Kidman's boyfriend "in all the right ways", 14 years after they got married.

