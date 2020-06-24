Global  
 

NASA’s Perseverance to Become First Rover to Record Martian Sounds
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:12s
NASA’s Perseverance rover, set to launch to Mars soon, will be equipped with microphones that will allow us to listen to the Red Planet.

If all goes to plan, it’ll be the first rover to record sounds on Mars!

0
