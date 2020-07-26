People Relying More On Credit Cards As Coronavirus Financial Woes Continue
KDKA's John Shumway spoke with an area credit counselor about how people are responding to the financial concerns stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic.
German farm quarantined in coronavirus outbreakMore than 170 people at a Bavarian cucumber farm - many of them migrant workers from eastern Europe living at close quarters - have tested positive for the new coronavirus. David Doyle reports.
Covid-19: More than 3000 Corona positive people untraceable in Bengaluru | Oneindia NewsAs Karnataka battles a deluge of Coronavirus Cases, As many as 3,338 people infected with the novel coronavirus are untraceable in Bengaluru and a search is underway to trace them. The number accounts..
Covid: First part of phase-1 Covaxin human trial completed at PGI RohtakThe first part of phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed on Saturday. The trial was conducted at Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, said Dr Savita Verma, principal..