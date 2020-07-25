Nityanand Rai remembers bravery of Indian Army during 1959 Indo-China war on 82nd Raising Day of CRPF

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai visited Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi on July 27 on the occasion of 82nd Raising Day of CRPF.

During his speech, Rai remembered bravery of CRPF officials during Indo-China war in1959 and said, "We are celebrating the Raising Day of CRPF and during this COVID-19 pandemic time, CRPF is continuously working to help the citizens with great bravery.

In the Hot Springs area of Ladakh in October 21, 1959, when China attacked us, 10 CRPF jawans lost their lives but China had to suffer a heavier loss.

This glorious history is also associated with CRPF."