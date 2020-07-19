Global  
 

Watch: First batch of Rafale fighter jets take off from France to join Indian Air Force
The first batch of Rafale jets took off from France to join the Indian Air Force on July 27.

The jet will join Indian Air Force fleet at Ambala in Haryana on July 29.

The aircraft will be refuelled by French Air Force tanker aircraft on their way to an airbase in the UAE before leaving for India.

Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

Five IAF Rafales take off for India, to reach Ambala on July 29

 The delivery of the aircraft was earlier supposed to have been done by May end but this was postponed by two months in view of the COVID-19 situation in both..
DNA

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Gunjan Saxena, India's first female IAF pilot, pays tributes to martyrs

 The Indian Air Force's role in acting jointly with Indian Army ground troops during the war was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the..
DNA

Dassault Rafale Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault

India to boost Rafale capabilities with HAMMER missiles under emergency order

 With the Rafales arriving in the country in the middle of a dispute with China, the Indian Air Force is further boosting the capabilities of the combat aircraft..
IndiaTimes

IAF ready for long haul amid row with China, to induct 5 Rafales on July 29

 Ahead of the three twin-seat and two single-seat Rafales touching down at the Ambala airbase on July 29, IAF brass will brainstorm on the operational situation..
IndiaTimes

French Air Force French Air Force Air warfare branch of France's armed forces


Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Stray dogs' sterilization drive begins in Haryana's Ambala [Video]

Stray dogs' sterilization drive begins in Haryana's Ambala

Municipal Corporation and Cantonment Municipal Council carry out dog sterilization drive in Ambala. More than 700 dogs have been sterilised till now. Sterilization has proved to be effective in controlling dog population.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Committed to cleaning Yamuna in next 3-4 years: Satyendar Jain [Video]

Committed to cleaning Yamuna in next 3-4 years: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Minister of Health Satyendar Jain on July 25 reacted on Yamuna River are getting polluting again after lockdown. He said, "Dirty water and industrial waste come in Yamuna River from Badshahpur, Haryana and Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh. We are committed to cleaning the river in the next 3-4 years. If there is any factory situated in Delhi involved in polluting the river, strict action will be taken."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Ambala Ambala City in Haryana, India


United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East

New book gives inside story of Prince Harry, Meghan’s split with family

 Prince Harry and wife Meghan blamed “viper” courtiers for widening their rift with the royal family, according to extracts from a new book published in The..
WorldNews

Trump Administration Plans to Bypass Arms Control Pact to Sell Large Armed Drones

 The move has been opposed internally by arms control officials and lawmakers trying to limit the proliferation of such drones, especially in countries like Saudi..
NYTimes.com
Kerala gold smuggling case: 'Matter is under investigation by NIA', informs MEA [Video]

Kerala gold smuggling case: 'Matter is under investigation by NIA', informs MEA

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 23, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava spoke on Kerala gold smuggling case. He said, "The matter is under investigation by National Investigation Agency (NIA). The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities are extending all necessary cooperation to us in the investigation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

First batch of 5 Rafale jets takes off from France for India

The fighter aircraft were flagged off by the Indian Ambassador to France from an airbase in Merignac...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times



