Dave Franco's The Rental has successful box office opening weekend
Dave Franco's new horror film The Rental has taken more than $420,800 at the box office over its opening weekend, a particularly strong turnover despite theatres remaining closed or operating at decreased capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

