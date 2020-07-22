Dave Franco's The Rental has successful box office opening weekend Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:46s - Published Dave Franco's The Rental has successful box office opening weekend Dave Franco's new horror film The Rental has taken more than $420,800 at the box office over its opening weekend, a particularly strong turnover despite theatres remaining closed or operating at decreased capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

