Dave Franco's The Rental has successful box office opening weekend
Dave Franco's new horror film The Rental has taken more than $420,800 at the box office over its opening weekend, a particularly strong turnover despite theatres remaining closed or operating at decreased capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Happy Friday! Syndicated Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us for another movie review Friday, and this time it is star-studded! Watch as Ryan Reviews the best new movies available to stream, and an exclusive..