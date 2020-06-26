Global  
 

Premier League 2019/20 in pictures
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Liverpool were crowned top-flight champions for the first time in 30 years ina season which was extended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA newsagency picks out some of the best images from an unprecedented Premier Leaguecampaign following its conclusion.

Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot? [Video]

A look at the final standing in the race for the Premier League golden boot asJamie Vardy pips Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the title

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated [Video]

An action-packed final day of the Premier League season saw a top-four finishfor Manchester United Chelsea, and relegation for Watford and Bournemouth.Here are all the key results.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published
Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea [Video]

Manchester United and Chelsea secure places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:45Published
Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion' [Video]

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the play-offs during the lastcampaign, escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth. An emotional Smith,who lost his Villa-supporting father Ron to coronavirus during the enforcedbreak, said his team's survival "feels better than getting promoted."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year [Video]

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is named England's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:12Published
Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win [Video]

Fabinho’s home has been burgled as the midfielder celebrated Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League win, police said. Merseyside Police said in a statementthey were called to a house in Formby, Sefton, in the early hours of Thursdayafter the occupants found it had been burgled. Jewellery and a grey Audi RS6were stolen, though the car was later recovered in Wigan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Top Premier League moments of the season - we've picked them, you rank them

 From Liverpool's title win to Son Heung-win's wonder goal, BBC Sport looks back at 12 significant moments from this season's Premier League.
BBC News

New Premier League season to return from September 12 [Video]

The new English football season will begin on September 12, and Premier Leagueclubs hope to have trialled spectators in stadiums before then. The 2020-21top flight and EFL campaigns will commence on that date, but the PA newsagency understands the full domestic calendar is not expected to be confirmeduntil the third week of August.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
A look at what was happening when Liverpool last won the league in April 1990 [Video]

It is 30 years since Liverpool last won the top-flight championship. Here, the PA news agency casts an eye back at how the world looked back in April 1990 – in sport and elsewhere – when they last clinched the title.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League [Video]

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season [Video]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football [Video]

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he was proud after his side's 2-0 win overWolves on the final day of the Premier League season secured Champions Leaguefootball next season for The Blues.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published