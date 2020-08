Charlize Theron: The Old Guard helped me get over my fear of horses



Charlize Theron overcame her fear of horses while shooting 'The Old Guard', and says she found the film "therapeutic". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:41 Published 6 days ago

Charlize Theron hints at sequel to 'The Old Guard'



Charlize Theron has teased fans of 'The Old Guard' with the possibility of a sequel. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 1 week ago