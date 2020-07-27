Kentucky daycares worry about next Covid-19 shutdown

Add the corona- virus to the list of hidden dangers parents face when sending their kids to day-care day cares in kentucky-- specifically-- are now struggling to stay open amid covid-19 break- outs.

44news reporter marisa patwa is in henderson -- with more.

"we have to have daycare open?

This father of four dropping his children off to kidz world struggled when daycare wasn open?we have to be at work we never have any time off being essential?

And with newly reopened daycares already shuttering their doors from staff or kids contracting covid-19 and gov.

Beshear limiting daycares to ten kids or fewer per class size daycare owners with larger facilities -- like tamika johnson at kidz world -- worried they'll be next.

"if we don't get numbers increased and things like that -- eventually that nest egg is going to go down.

It's going to dwindle down over time -- so that is always worrisome."

Another issue -- having enough employees.

"right now it seems people are -- they're kind of afraid to come to work and so it can be a hard time within our facility of finding staff."

"as for working parents -- the big concern is -- will my child be safe at daycare."?it not dummy proof especially with this covid because we don know how wide spread it could be?

Even with every safety precaution in place kids getting their temperature taken before they enter sanitizing toys multiple times a day staff and all kids above six wearing masks.

The fear of of a spread is still strong.

"if one person contacts the covid-19 virus, it could possibly shut down the whole facility."

If a staff member or child at kidz world did contract coronavirus -- the henderson health department would notify them on what their next steps would be -- whether it's closing a room or the entire business.

Reporting in henderson marisa patwa 44news.