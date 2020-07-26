Indonesian Defence Minister in India, inspects Guard of Honour at Delhi's South Block

Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto arrived in New Delhi on July 27.

Prabowo Subianto was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Indonesian Defence Minister inspected Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in Delhi.

Prior to this, he paid tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi.

During the visit, Subianto is likely to hold talks with Indian leadership.

Indonesian Defence Minister will hold talks with the Indian leadership to firm up the bilateral defence collaboration.

Subianto is on a three-day visit to India from July 26 to 28.

On July 26, India celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered the sacrifices and the valour of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan and said, their sacrifice will always work as a 'motivating power for us'.

Singh, along with MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs, paid tributes to the fallen soldiers who fought valiantly during Kargil War at National War Memorial.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to rekindle pride of jawans who took part in Operation Vijay.

Kargil Diwas marks India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.