Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama

Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama

Blake Lively has made it clear she has no problem with her friend Taylor Swift's revealing of the name of her third child on her new album Folklore by raving about the release.

Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

Critics Love Taylor Swift's New Album

Critics Love Taylor Swift's New Album

On Friday, Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, "Folklore." Critics love the album. Business Insider ""Folklore" might be Swift's best album." "This is a mature, poetic, truly remarkable body of work." Reviews praise the seamless tracklist and detailed stories. Swift's album came as a surprise to fans. "Folklore" debuted number one on the Billboard music charts.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is her first 'alternative' record

Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is her first 'alternative' record

Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is the first of her records to fall into the "alternative" music genre

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Who is William Bowery, the mysterious songwriter credited on Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Folklore’?

 In the past 24 hours Taylor Swift announced and promptly released her eighth studio album, ‘Folklore’. Undergoing an astonishing indie-folk transformation,..
WorldNews

ShowBiz Minute: Royals, Heard, Swift

 Harry and Meghan sue over photo of son at California home; Amber Heard says she "did not want to expose" Johnny Depp; Taylor Swift releases surprise album..
USATODAY.com

Blake Lively American actress

Blake Lively jokes clip from husband's film Buried got her 'pregnant'

Blake Lively jokes clip from husband's film Buried got her 'pregnant'

Blake Lively has reacted to a clip from her husband Ryan Reynolds' 2010 film Buried by joking it got her 'pregnant' with baby number four.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"?

Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"?

Taylor Swift has a lot of famous friendships. Swift's friends have been referred to as her "squad." Who is in the group? Selena Gomez. Gigi Hadid. Karlie Kloss. Blake Lively. Cara Delevingne. Martha Hunt. Lily Aldridge.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are handing out more summer cash - this time to a leadership initiative for indigenous women in Nova Scotia.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Blake Lively Sings Her Praises for Taylor Swift's New Album 'Folklore'

Blake Lively is sending her love to BFF Taylor Swift! The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram...
Just Jared - Published

Taylor Swift fans think her new music reveals the name of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' third child

Taylor Swift fans believe that a song from her new album “Folklore” may have revealed the name of...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared


Taylor Swift's Surprise Album 'Folklore' Swoops Kanye, Possibly Leaks Famous Baby Name

Taylor Swift's taken out 2 birds with one surprise stone -- her album, "Folklore," beat her nemesis,...
TMZ.com - Published


Taylor Swift's folklore album breaks streaming records

Taylor Swift's folklore album breaks streaming records

'folklore', Taylor Swift's new album, has already broken a string of streaming records.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Daily Download: Celebs React To Taylor Swift's Surprise Album 'Folklore'

Daily Download: Celebs React To Taylor Swift's Surprise Album 'Folklore'

In less than 24 hours, Taylor Swift's new album 'folklore' has already been labelled a "hit", receiving rave reviews from fans, critics, and celebrities.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:16Published
Taylor Swift Shades Scooter Braun On Folklore

Taylor Swift Shades Scooter Braun On Folklore

Taylor Swift shades Scooter Braun in a new song. Plus - Zayn Malik upsets 1 Direction fans.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:33Published