Stevie Nicks regrets never playing with late Peter Green
Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has added her tribute to the band’s late co-founder, Peter Green, mentioning that her biggest regret was that she never shared the stage with him.
Stevie Nicks regrets not sharing a stage with Peter GreenStevie Nicks has confessed she regrets never sharing the stage with Peter Green.
Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died at the age of 73. A statementfrom Swan Turton solicitors, acting on behalf of the family, confirmed thenews on Saturday. It said: “It is with great..
A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has diedIt has been announced that the star has passed away at the age of 73. The guitarist started the iconic band Fleetwood Mac in 1967 alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and bassist..