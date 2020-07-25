Global  
 

Stevie Nicks regrets never playing with late Peter Green
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s
Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has added her tribute to the band’s late co-founder, Peter Green, mentioning that her biggest regret was that she never shared the stage with him.

