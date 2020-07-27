Markey, Kennedy agree on concerns about reopening schools Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:13s - Published 1 day ago Markey, Kennedy agree on concerns about reopening schools Rep. Joe Kennedy and Sen. Ed Markey agreed on one thing in a debate held Sunday night -- concern over reopening schools. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PRESIDENT IN THOSE BATTLEGROUND STATES.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Greg Wilson RT @WCVB: Markey, Kennedy agree on concerns about reopening schools https://t.co/4x9oQqes6l 1 day ago MA TV News Markey, Kennedy agree on concerns about reopening schools - WCVB Boston https://t.co/wFgsnjMHvw 1 day ago WCVB-TV Boston Markey, Kennedy agree on concerns about reopening schools https://t.co/4x9oQqes6l 1 day ago