Michael Thompson Wins 3M Open In Blaine
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Michael Thompson Wins 3M Open In Blaine
Michael Thompson finished with a two-stroke victory in the 3M Open for his first PGA Tour win since 2013, Norman Seawright III reports (1:29).WCCO 4 News at 10 - July 26, 2020
