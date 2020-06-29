Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Government defend Spain blanket travel ban
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Government defend Spain blanket travel ban

Government defend Spain blanket travel ban

Health Minister Helen Whately has defended the UK government's introduction of a blanket ban on travel to the entirety of Spain, despite variation between the mainland and the islands, citing a "rapid increase in case numbers" across the country with clusters on the islands.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Helen Whately Helen Whately British Conservative politician

Government launch New Obesity Strategy [Video]

Government launch New Obesity Strategy

Health Minister Helen Whately has explained the evidence base at the heart of the government's New Obesity Strategy to encourage healthy eating and exercise to tackle the coronavirus. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Labour: Spain quarantine rule is 'chaotic' [Video]

Labour: Spain quarantine rule is 'chaotic'

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has dubbed the re-introduction of the two-week quarantine for travellers returning to the UK from Spain "chaotic", citing a lack of contingency plans around statutory sick pay (SSP) and other supports. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Labour: Tackling obesity must consider poverty impact [Video]

Labour: Tackling obesity must consider poverty impact

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says the government's New Obesity Strategy - launched to encourage the public to lose weight to tackle coronavirus - fails to tackle the "underlying causes" of poverty and inequality. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:56Published
Labour: Twitter did not act fast enough on Wiley [Video]

Labour: Twitter did not act fast enough on Wiley

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Twitter did not act quickly enough to suspend the account of grime artist Wiley after he posted a series of anti-Semitic tweets. Mr Thomas-Symonds further pledged the party would support the fast-tracking of the Online Harms legislation to tackle the issue and would be supporting a Twitter boycott in the coming 48 hours. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza [Video]

UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza

Last-minute British holidaymakers have embraced the “new normal” travel experience by heading to Ibiza on the first weekend of the relaxation of UK quarantine rules.More than 500 sun-seekers..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? [Video]

What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included?

Travellers could soon be jetting off abroad on quarantine-free summer holidays, as the Government confirmed changes will be announced soon to the blanket travel ban.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published