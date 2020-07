SCHEDULED TO START IN MIDAUGUSTI FEEL THAT'S STRESS RELIEF.Eric: ABSOLUTELY.AND 12 YEARS, HUNDREDS OF PEOPLEHAVE BEEN TUBING TO WORK.ONE DAY EVERY SUMMER.THIS YEAR, LARGE SCALE EVENTS,OF COURSE, ARE BANNED, SO TUBETO WORK DAY IS NOW TUBE TO WORKWEEK, STARTING TODAY.

Tube to Work Day is out, Tube to Work Week is in

Anna T Kaiowa RT @Rickinthewall : Ive realised that most people are trying to see this Covid madness like trying see the Vista through a toilet roll tube.… 12 minutes ago

Sandy Hanna RT @Earth2Mother : ....so, #thisstartsnow It's not rocket science! Period. #newparadigm Check out Harry's phenomenal short vids on You Tube.… 12 minutes ago

Murphii👑 RT @Chxta : A presidential aide has compared #Nigeria to the #UK . Great achievement by the Buhari regime. I'll leave my car at home as I'm… 12 minutes ago

J Pena (Taking Commissions @ColouredBraids Try laying down and stretching out your spine/ribs! A hard surface seems to work best, and if you c… https://t.co/lAGZ0IUIdk 6 minutes ago