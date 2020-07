Tri-State residents on landmark law's 30th anniversary: 'The ADA is the floor, not the ceiling' Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:40s - Published 2 minutes ago Tri-State residents on landmark law's 30th anniversary: 'The ADA is the floor, not the ceiling' To mark the 30th anniversary of the civil rights law’s signing on July 26, 1990, WCPO 9 News interviewed a variety of Greater Cincinnati residents about what the ADA has meant for them. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this