GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s ‘Necessary Evil’ Remarks on Slavery Draws Backlash
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Republican Senator Tom Cotton draws backlash for “necessary evil” comments on slavery.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Seytoven

🇳🇬Cruddyboy Senseyi 🇳🇬 RT @RBReich: Republican Senator Tom Cotton calls slavery “the necessary evil upon which the union was built." This, my friends, is today's… 2 seconds ago

Obakeyashiki2

Obakeyashiki RT @thomaskaine5: GOP Sen. Tom Cotton called slavery a 'necessary evil' in an attack on a New York Times project exploring America's histor… 15 seconds ago

cristy_j11

J. RT @drdave1999: Cotton: “Slavery was a necessary evil upon which the union was built.” Q: Sir, that’s the most racist comment we’ve ever h… 31 seconds ago

GinnyLouNW

GinnyLou RT @BryanLowry3: In which a U.S. senator and possible future presidential candidate calls slavery a "necessary evil" in the year 2020. htt… 32 seconds ago

renae200423

Renae. 🌻🌼🌸 RT @chipfranklin: “Slavery was a necessary evil.” ~ Tom Cotton Republican Senator #DictatorTrump loves Tom Cotton. 36 seconds ago

bahiyyudin

Bahiyyudin @CoachFelecia These are the moves that prohibit being involved with these parties. https://t.co/PIOWzKKJmg 40 seconds ago

filanjon

Filanjon RT @mog7546: Slavery "was the necessary evil upon which the union was built," the Arkansas senator #TomCotton said in an interview. #MOG… 50 seconds ago

robertropars

Robert Ropars #GOP Sen. #TomCotton called #slavery a 'necessary evil' in an attack on a New York Times project exploring #America… https://t.co/NIz1zD98ql 56 seconds ago


Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’ [Video]

Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called slavery a “necessary evil” while discussing his bill that would cut funding for schools that teach the 1619 Project.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:18Published