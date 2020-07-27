GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s ‘Necessary Evil’ Remarks on Slavery Draws Backlash
Republican Senator Tom Cotton draws backlash for “necessary evil” comments on slavery.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called slavery a “necessary evil” while discussing his bill that would cut funding for schools that teach the 1619 Project.