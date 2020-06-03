Global  
 

TUI boss explains Spain flight cancellations
Managing Director for tour operator TUI, Andrew Flintham, has explained the rationale behind the company's scrapping of mainland Spain holidays after the UK government reintroduced a two-week quarantine for returning travellers.

Mr Flintham cricised the blanket ban of the mainland, and implored the government to consider more regional travel restrictions.

