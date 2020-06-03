TUI boss explains Spain flight cancellations

Managing Director for tour operator TUI, Andrew Flintham, has explained the rationale behind the company's scrapping of mainland Spain holidays after the UK government reintroduced a two-week quarantine for returning travellers.
Mr Flintham cricised the blanket ban of the mainland, and implored the government to consider more regional travel restrictions.
The UK government have reimposed strict quarantine rules for travellers returning from Spain as Covid-19 cases increase - much to the dismay of holidaymakers.
Health Minister Helen Whately has defended the UK government's introduction of a blanket ban on travel to the entirety of Spain, despite variation between the mainland and the islands, citing a "rapid increase in case numbers" across the country with clusters on the islands.
