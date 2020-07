Mild COVID-19 Symptoms Can Last 3 weeks

More than 1/3 of people with mild COVID-19 are experiencing symptoms for up to three weeks.

According to experts, this includes more than 25% of young adults ages 18 to 34 years old.

Doctors report that the most common "persistent" symptom is a cough.

According to UPI, fatigue and fever are also present in patients for as long as 3 weeks after diagnosis.

32% of adults ages 35 to 49 and 47% of those 50 and older reported long-term symptoms.