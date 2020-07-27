GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s ‘Necessary Evil’ Remarks on Slavery Draws Backlash

ThirdAnguis RT @RBReich: Republican Senator Tom Cotton calls slavery “the necessary evil upon which the union was built." This, my friends, is today's… 2 seconds ago

dan juta RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: Republican Senator Tom Cotton just said that slavery was a "necessary evil." Republicans have now officially… 7 seconds ago

Wolf Myers RT @imillhiser: Tom Cotton, a sitting United States senator, says that enslaving Black people was a "necessary evil. https://t.co/mWwiK5z8… 8 seconds ago

TrumpLog Evidence that Trump is merely a symptom (1): Young GOP senator calls slavery "a necessary evil". https://t.co/9EJEcpYIRs 13 seconds ago

Phillip Carter RT @DanaPittard: Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton calling slavery a ‘necessary evil' is wrong. We must learn, teach, and own our American histor… 18 seconds ago

Mary Stickles RT @lindajaniebrou1: @chipfranklin @SharonAlmalee “Slavery was a necessary evil.” ~ Tom Cotton Republican senator. "Tom Cotton is an unnec… 27 seconds ago

PJoy Jones RT @drdave1999: Cotton: “Slavery was a necessary evil upon which the union was built.” Q: Sir, that’s the most racist comment we’ve ever h… 27 seconds ago