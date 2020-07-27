GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s ‘Necessary Evil’ Remarks on Slavery Draws Backlash
ThirdAnguis RT @RBReich: Republican Senator Tom Cotton calls slavery “the necessary evil upon which the union was built."
This, my friends, is today's… 2 seconds ago
dan juta RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: Republican Senator Tom Cotton just said that slavery was a "necessary evil."
Republicans have now officially… 7 seconds ago
Wolf Myers RT @imillhiser: Tom Cotton, a sitting United States senator, says that enslaving Black people was a "necessary evil.
https://t.co/mWwiK5z8… 8 seconds ago
TrumpLog Evidence that Trump is merely a symptom (1): Young GOP senator calls slavery "a necessary evil". https://t.co/9EJEcpYIRs 13 seconds ago
Phillip Carter RT @DanaPittard: Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton calling slavery a ‘necessary evil' is wrong. We must learn, teach, and own our American histor… 18 seconds ago
Mary Stickles RT @lindajaniebrou1: @chipfranklin @SharonAlmalee “Slavery was a necessary evil.” ~ Tom Cotton
Republican senator.
"Tom Cotton is an unnec… 27 seconds ago
PJoy Jones RT @drdave1999: Cotton: “Slavery was a necessary evil upon which the union was built.”
Q: Sir, that’s the most racist comment we’ve ever h… 27 seconds ago
Take me as I am cuz I'm gone come as I'm is 🇬🇾 RT @jujooops: Slavery "was the necessary evil upon which the union was built," the Arkansas senator said in an interview. https://t.co/Q2Kq… 39 seconds ago
Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called slavery a “necessary evil” while discussing his bill that would cut funding for schools that teach the 1619 Project.