Philadelphia 76ers Preview With CBS Sports NBA Writer James Herbert
Can Ben Simmons be effective at power forward?
Is Joel Embiid ready to lead the 76ers to a deep playoff run?
CBS Sports NBA writer James Herbert talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about all things Sixers.
