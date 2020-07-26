Armed Black Lives Matter protester shot dead during Austin protests
Garrett Foster was fatally shot while attending a protest against police brutality in Texas on Saturday night.
Hundreds Join Protests On FDR Drive, Traffic DisruptedProtesters stopped traffic on the FDR Drive and marched their way through the city Sunday; CBS2's Cory James reports.
Oakland Mayor Cautions Racial Justice Protesters to Avoid 'Images' Trump Campaign SeeksThe stated purpose of Saturday's protest was for Oakland to show solidarity with demonstrators in Portland but, after dark, it turned ugly. On Sunday, Mayor Schaaf warned protesters that's just what..
BLM Protesters Clash With Counter-Protesters In LoomisBlack Lives Matter activists clashed with counter protesters during a protest in Loomis on Saturday.