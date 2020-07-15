Global  
 

Spain hopes UK relaxes island quarantine rules
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Spain said on Monday it hoped to convince Britain to make the Balearic and Canary islands exempt from a sudden quarantine measure for passengers returning to the UK.

Several other Spanish regions said they also felt unfairly penalized by the sweeping move brought in over the weekend.

Adam Reed reports.

Spain asks UK to exempt returning British tourists from quarantine [Video]

Spain asks UK to exempt returning British tourists from quarantine

Spain is asking the UK to exempt British tourists visiting the Balearic and Canary Islands from a requirement to self-quarantine on their return home.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published

