Spain hopes UK relaxes island quarantine rules

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged other nations to follow the UK's lead and push back against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking on an official visit to London on Tuesday, Pompeo also described China's leadership as a threat. Adam Reed reports.
Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended the secure ceremony. Adam Reed reports.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters on Wednesday he's again tested positive for new coronavirus. He was first diagnosed last week and also revealed he's been medicating with the unproven anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. Adam Reed reports.
Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for coronavirus infections on Wednesday and have been alarmed by a recent spike in cases within the capital. Organizsers of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are also considering a pared-down games in 2021 over safety concerns. Adam Reed reports.
The UK government have reimposed strict quarantine rules for travellers returning from Spain as Covid-19 cases increase - much to the dismay of holidaymakers. Report by Connerv.