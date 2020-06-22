Passengers from Spain arrive in Birmingham

Passengers from Barcelona, Ibiza, Mallorca and Alicante arrive at BirminghamAirport on Monday, after the UK Government imposed coronavirus travelrestrictions for Spain on Saturday and announced 14-day quarantine rules fortravellers.
Wesley Streete has been found guilty at Stafford Crown Court of the 2019 rapeand murder of Keeley Bunker. The court heard that Keeley had “trusted” herkiller to walk her home safe, given that they were childhood friends. Thecourt was shown CCTV and bodycam footage of the night Keeling died, onSeptember 19, when Streete travelled to Birmingham and met his victim on anight out, and later, when he is arrested and lies to police about hisknowledge of her death. He repeatedly lied about what had happened to 20-year-old Ms Bunker as they returned to their hometown of Tamworth, changing hisaccount at least four times before trial at Stafford Crown Court. Streeteinitially claimed to have left Ms Bunker to walk home alone, before lateralleging he “accidentally killed her” during consensual sex in Wigginton Park.Ms Bunker’s uncle Jason Brown discovered her partially submerged body during amassive search effort. The jury, returning verdicts on Wednesday, convictedStreete in just over eight hours.
John Lewis said it will shut two full-size department stores in Birmingham and Watford, four At Home shops in Croydon, Newbury, Swindon and Tamworth, as well as two travel hub outlets at Heathrow and St Pancras.It said the eight shops were already “financially challenged” before the coronavirus pandemic, which has ramped up the shift towards online shopping.
Last-minute British holidaymakers have embraced the “new normal” travel experience by heading to Ibiza on the first weekend of the relaxation of UK quarantine rules.More than 500 sun-seekers travelling on flights from Manchester and London to the Spanish island on Saturday were among the first guests with TUI, the UK’s largest tour operator, which has restarted limited operations.It follows amendments to the Government’s blanket travel quarantine rules, which mean people visiting or returning to the UK from certain countries, including Spain, no longer have to self-isolate for two weeks.
London is likely to be hotter than Ibiza in the coming days, according to the Met Office. After a mild start on Monday, Britain is set to bask in Mediterranean temperatures, with the capital reaching around 30C (86F), which is two degrees hotter than the forecast for Ibiza.
