Liverpool defender Lovren completes Zenit move
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Russian Premier League champions Zenit St Petersburg complete signing of Croatian defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool.

0
Klopp hails 'Liverpool legend' Lovren as defender signs for Zenit

 Russian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for £10.9m on a three-year deal.
BBC News

Dejan Lovren: Zenit St Petersburg sign Liverpool defender

 Russian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for £10.9m on a three-year deal.
BBC News

Arrizabalaga willing to take pay cut - Monday's football gossip

 Arrizabalaga willing to take pay cut to secure Chelsea exit, Liverpool keen on Barnes, Ward-Prowse set for new Southampton deal, plus more.
BBC News
Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated

An action-packed final day of the Premier League season saw a top-four finishfor Manchester United Chelsea, and relegation for Watford and Bournemouth.Here are all the key results.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published

Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team [Video]

Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team

West Bromwich manager Slaven Bilic says he was as proud to be promoted to the Premier League with his current team as he was to manage his national team of Croatia for six years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Professional windsurfing returns with event in Croatia [Video]

Professional windsurfing returns with event in Croatia

Professional windsurfing makes its return following an extended break due to the coronavirus

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:44Published

