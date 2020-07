Peter Phillips: Royal children received balcony behaviour warnings Bang Media - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:57s - Published Peter Phillips: Royal children received balcony behaviour warnings Royal children often got a "clip round the ear" and a stern warning to behave and not "yawn" before balcony appearances. 0

