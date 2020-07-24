Global  
 

LA County Opens 3 New Testing Sites
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:22s - Published
LA County Opens 3 New Testing Sites

LA County Opens 3 New Testing Sites

The new testing sites will be in Montebello, South Gate and Panorama City.

Suzanne Marques reports.

Temporary South Florida Coronavirus ‘Surge Testing Sites’ Designed For Faster Results

The Miami-Dade County Auditorium is one of five new drive-thru testing sites in South Florida because...
cbs4.com - Published

Florida to temporarily close state-run testing sites due to storm

The state said that county-run testing centers will remain open, but county testing centers in...
CBS News - Published


