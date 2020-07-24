Hurricane Hanna slams Texas' Corpus Christi with flooding

Hurricane Hanna battered Texas over the weekend with flooding and strong winds hitting the south of the state.

Footage shot on July 25, shows waves at a harbour in Corpus Christi hitting over 5 foot, before flooding the surrounding area with over two inches of water.

The local weather service reports the area expects total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts of up to 6 inches today (July 27).