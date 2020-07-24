Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Hanna slams Texas' Corpus Christi with flooding
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Hurricane Hanna slams Texas' Corpus Christi with flooding

Hurricane Hanna slams Texas' Corpus Christi with flooding

Hurricane Hanna battered Texas over the weekend with flooding and strong winds hitting the south of the state.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hurricane Hanna battered Texas over the weekend with flooding and strong winds hitting the south of the state.

Footage shot on July 25, shows waves at a harbour in Corpus Christi hitting over 5 foot, before flooding the surrounding area with over two inches of water.

The local weather service reports the area expects total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts of up to 6 inches today (July 27).




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hanna’s rain remains biggest threat to virus hot spot Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — South Texas braced for flooding Sunday after Hurricane Hanna roared...
Seattle Times - Published

Flooding threat continues as Hanna drops rain on borderland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A downgraded Hanna continued charging across the borderland of South...
Seattle Times - Published

Tropical Storm Hanna Threatens Texas Oil Industry

Tropical storm Hanna is expected to make landfall in Texas on Saturday with heavy rains that could...
OilPrice.com - Published


Tweets about this

johnmichaelvanO

john michael vanOs Hurricane Hanna Slams Texas TWICE With Heavy Rain and Strong Winds https://t.co/CmyRW9JxLW via @Strange Sounds 52 minutes ago

caldev3

AMERICAN PATRIOT 🇺🇸 RT @PublicCitizenTX: Hanna, first hurricane of Atlantic season, slams ashore in Texas with 100 mph wind gusts https://t.co/70o2317cAR 2 hours ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather Hanna, first #HURRICANE of Atlantic season, slams ashore in Texas with 100 mph wind gusts https://t.co/IrsKIh3X9N 3 hours ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino Hanna, first #HURRICANE of Atlantic season, slams ashore in Texas with 100 mph wind gusts https://t.co/HbVwBt3S3G #GPWX 3 hours ago

JaceyWPLG

Jacey Birch Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on virus weary Texas https://t.co/H8eFubFdSC 6 hours ago

LimAiYim

Lim Ai Yim The world yet to witness 2020 full blown storm. #hurricane #typhoon #cyclone #windforce Hurricane Hanna Slams Texas… https://t.co/WwgVasjzvR 7 hours ago

7SealsOfTheEnd

7 Seals Of The End Hurricane Hanna slams Texas TWICE as first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic Season- Strange Sounds https://t.co/HzbT4LgDpO 11 hours ago

Nuriya4N

[email protected] RT @tveitdal: Hanna, first hurricane of Atlantic season, slams ashore in Texas with 100 mph wind gusts https://t.co/ooDmmSlyfa Flooding rai… 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast [Video]

Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast

Tropical Storm Hanna flipped tractor trailers, ripped roofs off houses and thrashed a south Texas coastline already badly hit by COVID-19 infections. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:10Published
Hurricane Hanna Brings Flooding, Strong Winds To Areas Of South Texas [Video]

Hurricane Hanna Brings Flooding, Strong Winds To Areas Of South Texas

Hurricane Hanna made landfall in South Texas Saturday afternoon and has brought flooding and strong winds to the area.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:37Published
Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall On Texas Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall On Texas Gulf Coast

Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:35Published