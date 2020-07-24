Hurricane Hanna slams Texas' Corpus Christi with flooding

|
Hurricane Hanna battered Texas over the weekend with flooding and strong winds hitting the south of the state.
Footage shot on July 25, shows waves at a harbour in Corpus Christi hitting over 5 foot, before flooding the surrounding area with over two inches of water.
The local weather service reports the area expects total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts of up to 6 inches today (July 27).
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources