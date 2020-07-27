20 tourists abseil from cable cars in China

This is the moment nearly 20 tourists at a national park in China have to abseil from their cable cars following an unexpected power outage.

Rescuers in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou Province in south-western China, were dispatched to Qianling Mountain yesterday (26th July), the local fire service reported.

The authorities said 18 visitors became trapped in multiple cable cars while travelling to and from the top of Qianling Park, a national park popular with hikers and known for its resident population of rhesus macaques (Macaca mulatta).