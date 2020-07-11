What are the new rules on Brits returning from Spain?

|
|
British people Citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, and their descendants
Britons do not believe life will go back to normal by Christmas, poll suggestsPublic believe prime minister and government 'making up their coronavirus policies as they go along'
Independent
New Government strategy aims to get obese Brits to lose weight
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:44Published
Boris Johnson backs calls for 'summer of weight loss' amid anti-obesity driveBoris Johnson has suggested Britons should lose weight this summer as the NHS prepares for a possible second wave of Covid-19 later this year
Independent
WHO strongly rejects 'unfounded' Mike Pompeo allegationsUS secretary of state claimed head of WHO 'bought' out by China in deal that later led to 'dead Britons'
Independent
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources