What are the new rules on Brits returning from Spain?
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published
As of July 26, travellers returning to the UK from Spain will have toquarantine for 14 days.

The Government changed the travel status of thecountry following a significant rise in the number of coronavirus casesreported.

Spain holidaymakers shocked by sudden change in quarantine rules

Spain holidaymakers shocked by sudden change in quarantine rules British holidaymakers returning from Spain have expressed their shock and frustration at the sudden...
WorldNews - Published

Spain travel rules: What are my rights?

The new 14-day quarantine on travellers arriving from Spain has caused much "uncertainty and...
BBC News - Published


