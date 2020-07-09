Unlock 3: Centre mulling over opening cinema halls and gyms with some curbs | Oneindia News

Soures reveal that The government is considering a request to allow movie theatres and gyms to reopen with several restrictions as part of unlock3 or the next phase of emerging from the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India is the world's second-largest manufacturer of PPEs.

PM MODI held a video call with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, UP and Bengal to launch COVID-19 testing facilities at ICMR centres in Mumbai, Noida and Kolkata.

The Rajasthan Governor today sent back Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's request for an assembly session from Friday with questions, asserting that he was in principle not against the move.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he hoped that President Ram Nath Kovind will intervene and instruct the Rajasthan governor to convene a session of the state assembly.

Coffee Day Enterprises Limited has found that its late founder routed 27 billion rupees out of the company through transactions first revealed in a note found after his suicide last year.

Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan launched a mobile application which will provide city-wise weather forecasts, nowcasts and other warnings.