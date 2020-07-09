Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unlock 3: Centre mulling over opening cinema halls and gyms with some curbs | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Unlock 3: Centre mulling over opening cinema halls and gyms with some curbs | Oneindia News

Unlock 3: Centre mulling over opening cinema halls and gyms with some curbs | Oneindia News

Soures reveal that The government is considering a request to allow movie theatres and gyms to reopen with several restrictions as part of unlock3 or the next phase of emerging from the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India is the world's second-largest manufacturer of PPEs.

PM MODI held a video call with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, UP and Bengal to launch COVID-19 testing facilities at ICMR centres in Mumbai, Noida and Kolkata.

The Rajasthan Governor today sent back Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's request for an assembly session from Friday with questions, asserting that he was in principle not against the move.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he hoped that President Ram Nath Kovind will intervene and instruct the Rajasthan governor to convene a session of the state assembly.

Coffee Day Enterprises Limited has found that its late founder routed 27 billion rupees out of the company through transactions first revealed in a note found after his suicide last year.

Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan launched a mobile application which will provide city-wise weather forecasts, nowcasts and other warnings.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

EJ Espresso: India's Covid-19 tally soars, Rajasthan crisis spills into 3rd week [Video]

EJ Espresso: India's Covid-19 tally soars, Rajasthan crisis spills into 3rd week

With a single-day spike of 48,661 cases and 705 deaths, India's Covid-19 tally is now over 13.8 lakh. These numbers come as the Centre mulls implementing the Delhi model of containment in other states...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:32Published
Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened

From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published
Covid cases cross 7 lakh, India 3rd worst hit, but 'no community spread'| Oneindia News [Video]

Covid cases cross 7 lakh, India 3rd worst hit, but 'no community spread'| Oneindia News

Over 7 lakh covid cases, and India is 3rd worst hit country by the Coronavirus but govt maintains there is no community spread yet; Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested after dramatic chase from Ujjain..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:10Published