'Fee is holding up Havertz transfer'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:58s - Published
'Fee is holding up Havertz transfer'
A transfer round-up with Kaveh Solhekol with updates on Chelsea's pursuit of Kai Havertz, Willian and Mesut Ozil at Arsenal.
Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Chelsea and it...
Daily Star - Published
Also reported by •Team Talk
Kai Havertz is understood to be eager to get his move to Chelsea sealed by next week following the...
talkSPORT - Published
Man City and Juventus want Adama Traore, Barcelona keen on part-exchange for Tottenham duo, clubs put...
BBC Sport - Published
