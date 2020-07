Mustard Seed, Idaho Foodbank feed hundreds during Community Food Distribution event Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:53s - Published 11 minutes ago Mustard Seed, Idaho Foodbank feed hundreds during Community Food Distribution event They say they plan to do food distributions like this one once a month until the end of the year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOOD ON THEIRPLATES IN THE TWINFALLS AREA ...THANKS TO THECOMMUNITY FOODDISTRIBUTION EVENTOVER THE WEEKEND.CARS FILLED THECOUNTY WESTPARKING LOT..WAITING FORVOLUNTEERS TO FILLTHEIR CARS WITHBOXES OF FOODPROVIDED BY LOCALFARMERS.IT'S ALL PART OF THEFARMERS TOFAMILIES FOOD BOXPROGRAM.AS IDAHO NEWS 6HAS REPORTED... THEU-S-D-A PROGRAMBUYS EXTRA FOODPRODUCTS FROMLOCAL FARMERS...AND PUTS IT INTOTHE MOUTHS OFTHOSE WHO NEED ITMOST.ORGANIZERS SAYTHE FOOD IS ALLHIGH QUALITY... ANDALMOST ALL OF ITCOMES FROM LOCALSOURCES."LOT'S OF REALLYFRESH VEGETABLES,PRE-COOKED MEATS,GREAT DAIRYPRODUCTS, AND OURFRIENDS AT CHOBANIHAVE ALSO DONATEDA CASE OF YOGURTFOR EACH FAMILY TOGET."VOLUNTEERSHANDED OUT MORETHAN 500 BOXES OFFOOD TO THOSE INNEED.ORGANIZERS SAYTHEY PLAN TOCONTINUE DOINGFOOD DISTRIBUTIONEVENTS LIKE THISONE ONCE A MONTHTHROUGH THE ENDOF THE YEAR.





