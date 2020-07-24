'The Kissing Booth 3' has already been filmed and there's a teaser trailer to prove it

When it comes to spoilers, nowhere is safe. Even if they had all the right hashtags and words muted on their social media feeds, many overseas fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race had this season’s All Stars winner spoiled for them on Saturday courtesy of Netflix itself. (Because we’re not that dumb, we won’t be revealing the results here.
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for another season, Disney makes changes to its theatrical release schedule amid the pandemic and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sue for invasion of privacy over illegal images that were taken of their young son.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:15Published
Netflix has dropped a planned prank show featuring Chris D’Elia. The move comes after allegations of sexual misconduct made against the comedian. A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the news to The Independent. According to the LA Times, which first reported the development, the non-scripted show would have featured D’Elia and another comedian. The program had yet to go into production. D'Elia has been accused of grooming underaged girls for sex via social media.
The cast of The Kissing Booth 2 take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they'e giving each other heartwarming compliments and sharing their first impressions of each other, this cast proves you can..
Happy Friday! Syndicated Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us for another movie review Friday, and this time it is star-studded! Watch as Ryan Reviews the best new movies available to stream, and an exclusive..