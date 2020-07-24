'The Kissing Booth 3' has already been filmed and there's a teaser trailer to prove it

Just a few days ago "The Kissing Booth 2" debuted on Netflix.

Netflix announced that the hit teen romance will become a trilogy next year.

The original "Kissing Booth," released in May 2018 The franchise has been wildly popular since the first film was released in 2018, despite being panned by critics.

CNN reports that "The Kissing Booth 2" topped the Netflix top 10 list internationally following its release on Friday.