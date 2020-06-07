GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'

Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil' The outspoken Arkansas Senator made the comment during an interview with the 'Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.'

Sen. Tom Cotton, (R-AR), via Business Insider

Tom Cotton, (R-AR), via Business Insider According to historians, it is unclear which, if any, of the Founding Fathers referred to slavery as "a necessary evil." Cotton was speaking in reference to 'The 1619 Project,' a Pulitzer Prize winning project launched in 2019 by 'The New York Times.'

The project seeks to contextualize "the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative." It has been utilized by schools across the country to enhance their curricula.

Members of the GOP have been outspoken against 'The 1619 Project,' at times referring to it as ideological "propaganda." Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist who initiated the project, responded to Cotton's remarks on Twitter.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, Twitter Cotton has introduced federal legislation that would cut off funding to schools that make use of 'The 1619 Project.'