Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:35s - Published
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'

GOP Sen.

Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil' The outspoken Arkansas Senator made the comment during an interview with the 'Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.'

Sen.

Tom Cotton, (R-AR), via Business Insider Sen.

Tom Cotton, (R-AR), via Business Insider According to historians, it is unclear which, if any, of the Founding Fathers referred to slavery as "a necessary evil." Cotton was speaking in reference to 'The 1619 Project,' a Pulitzer Prize winning project launched in 2019 by 'The New York Times.'

The project seeks to contextualize "the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative." It has been utilized by schools across the country to enhance their curricula.

Members of the GOP have been outspoken against 'The 1619 Project,' at times referring to it as ideological "propaganda." Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist who initiated the project, responded to Cotton's remarks on Twitter.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, Twitter Cotton has introduced federal legislation that would cut off funding to schools that make use of 'The 1619 Project.'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton argues America's founders believed slavery to be a 'necessary evil'

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton argues America's founders believed slavery to be a 'necessary evil' Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) isn't opposed to having students study America's history of slavery, he told...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



Tweets about this

SFinEville

Sappho Faires RT @RedTRaccoon: Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a ‘Necessary Evil’ in Opposing 1619 Curriculum https://t.co/5VCcVtbqGm 8 minutes ago

SandaCl98133568

Sanda Clark Whenever @TomCottonAR is due for re-election, #VoteHimOut. He is nothing but a scumbag https://t.co/XIONIU6abD via @thedailybeast 16 minutes ago

WesternCivil

Western Civil Arkansas Sen. #TomCotton Refers to Slavery as a ‘Necessary Evil’ in Opposing 1619 Curriculum https://t.co/dhwWix9Az3 via @thedailybeast 33 minutes ago

simplyaMAhzing

MA - BLACK LIVES MATTER RT @ncolphillip: Has anyone done a deep dive into any potential enslavers in Tom Cotton's ancestry? 'Cause this seems personal for him. htt… 47 minutes ago

theresec55

Therese 🍀 RT @SuckerCarlson: TOM COTTON: "My old uncle Tom used to say: Slavery is a dirty job, but someone's got to do it. I frankly think he is mor… 1 hour ago

WorldsAStageDrK

WorldsAStage RT @confunctionist: “Slavery was the necessary evil upon which the union was built" - #TomCotton This guy's an American Senator. Let's al… 2 hours ago

seriouslyfit

S Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a ‘Necessary Evil’ in Opposing 1619 Curriculum #SmartNews https://t.co/d5kP9OSBut 2 hours ago

1VeGaNbIOtCh

C Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a ‘Necessary Evil’ in Opposing 1619 Curriculum https://t.co/LNmw7RSgLz 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s ‘Necessary Evil’ Remarks on Slavery Draws Backlash [Video]

GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s ‘Necessary Evil’ Remarks on Slavery Draws Backlash

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published
Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’ [Video]

Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called slavery a “necessary evil” while discussing his bill that would cut funding for schools that teach the 1619 Project.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:18Published
NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed [Video]

NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed

Business Insider reports New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigned on Sunday. The move came after the paper published a controversial op-ed by GOP Sen. Tom Cotton. In it, Cotton..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published