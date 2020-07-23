President Donald Trump won’t be throwing the first pitch for the New York Yankees, just a day after two players knelt during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

President Donald Trump Skips Out On First Pitch

Jack Spielman has been a Republican his whole life. But over the past four years, he has come to two...

Joe Biden caused a commotion when he said President Donald Trump was the "first" racist to be elected...

Trump said he anticipates throwing out the first pitch prior to New York's game on Aug. 15 vs. Boston