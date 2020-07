President Donald Trump won’t be throwing the first pitch for the New York Yankees, just a day after two players knelt during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

President Donald Trump Skips Out On First Pitch

Jack Spielman has been a Republican his whole life. But over the past four years, he has come to two...

Also reported by • Belfast Telegraph

Joe Biden caused a commotion when he said President Donald Trump was the "first" racist to be elected...

Also reported by • Daily Caller

Trump said he anticipates throwing out the first pitch prior to New York's game on Aug. 15 vs. Boston