Monday's Phillies-Yankees Game Postponed After 12 Marlins Players, 2 Coaches Test Positive For COVID-19
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly
Monday's Phillies-Yankees Game Postponed After 12 Marlins Players, 2 Coaches Test Positive For COVID-19
The league has set up an emergency meeting scheduled for later Monday.
No NBA players in Orlando have tested positive for the coronavirus

No NBA players in Orlando have tested positive for the coronavirus NBA players and coaches have espoused a type of blind faith in the NBA's health and safety...
WorldNews


