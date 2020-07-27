Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JOHN LEWIS
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
JOHN LEWIS

JOHN LEWIS

Washington begins its final goodbye to civil rights icon , congressman john lewis

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Its final goodbye today for civil rights icon, congressman john lewis.

Nbc's tracie potts tells us what to expect.

John lews - congressman, civil rights icon - crossing over the edmund pettus bridge... one last time 55 years after he first crossed this bridge on what became known as "bloody sunday."

(sot: rep.

Terri sewell/ (d) alabama :22-:29) "they beat him with billy clubs fracturing his skull, but john was determined to fight for equality and justice."

Today his body arrives in washington to lie in state at the u-s capitol where lewis served for 33 years as georgia's congressman.

("cbs face the nation") super burned in (sot: house speaker nancy pelosi/ (d) california :40-:45) "john's life was about that.

One nation, one country, one desitny.

One perfect union."

His family joins colleagues for a ceremony here... then the casket will be moved outside - to the east capitol steps - for socially-distanced public viewing today and tomorrow.

Lawmakers want to honor his memory with action: ("cnn state of the union") super burned in (sot: rep.

Karen bass/ (d) california 1:03-1:10) "we need to pass the voting rights act, and we need to make sure that all americans that are eligible to vote can vote in 100 days."

A vote john lewis died fighting for.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

John Lewis, Sharecroppers' Son, Is Given A Heroes Sendoff In Alabama

People from across Alabama turned out to honor the life of Congressman John Lewis. He was born in...
NPR - Published

John Lewis: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in state

Civil rights icon John Lewis will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, his casket resting on the same...
USATODAY.com - Published

Civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge one final time

Civil rights icon Representative John Lewis took his final ride across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsy



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Antitrust Hearing Postponed as Congress Honors Rep. John Lewis [Video]

Antitrust Hearing Postponed as Congress Honors Rep. John Lewis

Big tech's antitrust hearing has been postponed as Congress honors the late Representative John Lewis.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published
Congressman John Lewis public viewing [Video]

Congressman John Lewis public viewing

There will be a public viewing for Congressman John Lewis. It will be held outdoors and masks will be required.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:27Published
John Lewis to lie in state [Video]

John Lewis to lie in state

Today Congressman John Lewis will lie in state in the US capitol. He died last week at the age of 80.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:05Published