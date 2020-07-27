Its final goodbye today for civil rights icon, congressman john lewis.

Nbc's tracie potts tells us what to expect.

John lews - congressman, civil rights icon - crossing over the edmund pettus bridge... one last time 55 years after he first crossed this bridge on what became known as "bloody sunday."

(sot: rep.

Terri sewell/ (d) alabama :22-:29) "they beat him with billy clubs fracturing his skull, but john was determined to fight for equality and justice."

Today his body arrives in washington to lie in state at the u-s capitol where lewis served for 33 years as georgia's congressman.

("cbs face the nation") super burned in (sot: house speaker nancy pelosi/ (d) california :40-:45) "john's life was about that.

One nation, one country, one desitny.

One perfect union."

His family joins colleagues for a ceremony here... then the casket will be moved outside - to the east capitol steps - for socially-distanced public viewing today and tomorrow.

Lawmakers want to honor his memory with action: ("cnn state of the union") super burned in (sot: rep.

Karen bass/ (d) california 1:03-1:10) "we need to pass the voting rights act, and we need to make sure that all americans that are eligible to vote can vote in 100 days."

A vote john lewis died fighting for.