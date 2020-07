Residents escape burning Brockton home

WHO WERE ABLE TO ESCAPE THEFLAMES.NEWSCENTER 5’S SERA CONGI ISLIVE IN BROCKTON.SERA: A PRETTY SCARY MORNING.TAKE A LOOK AT THE DAMAGE DONETO THE TREE STORY HOME.BROCKTON FIRE SAYS THAT A MANACTUALLY JUMP FROM A SECOND LORDWINDOW AND WAS TAKEN TO THEHOSPITAL FOR SMOKE INHALATION.OTHER RESIDENTS RACED OUT TO SAYHE, INCLUDING TWO CHILDREN.FLAMES QUICKLY CRAWLED UP THEFRONT OF THIS THREE FAMILY HOMEON LEAVITT STREET EARLY THISMORNING SHOCKING RESIDENTS OUT, OF BED.CHEST BUT WE WERE LIKE, GET OUTTHERE IS FIRE, FIRE.REPORTER: MARIA RIVERA WOKE UPTAKE ASTHMA MEDICATION WHEN SHENOTICED THE SMELL.

HER BOYFRIENDCHECKED OUT THEIR FIRST FLOORWINDOW AND SAW THE RAGING FIRE.