Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet Ford's ultra-efficient robot dog
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Meet Ford's ultra-efficient robot dog

Meet Ford's ultra-efficient robot dog

Ford's four-legged dog-like robots can sit, shake hands and roll over.

They also can perform 360-degree camera scans, handle 30-degree grades and climb stairs for hours at a time - all to help save time, reduce cost and increase efficiency.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ford Motor Company Ford Motor Company American automobile manufacturer

New Ford F-150 Revealed Today [Video]

New Ford F-150 Revealed Today

Business Insider reports that Ford will reveal the all-new, 2021 F-150 pickup truck on Thursday evening. The F-150 has been the bestselling vehicle in the US for 43 straight years. According to Insider, F-150 has come under intense competitive pressure as Chevy and RAM have launched redesigned full-size pickups. Even as the pandemic rages pickup-truck sales have held up. Ford depends on the F-150 as critical cashflow as the company undergoes an $11-billion restructuring.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Extremely Rare Stainless-Steel Ford Collection Is Heading To Auction [Video]

Extremely Rare Stainless-Steel Ford Collection Is Heading To Auction

A trio of rare stainless steel Ford cars are heading for auction this September. The extremely rare cars span decades of Ford Motor Company's design. originally created in 1935 to promote stainless steel and its then-new possibilities, Ford used the tough material to construct just three models, the 1936 Deluxe Sedan, the 1960 Thunderbird and 1967 Lincoln Continental convertible. Each is included in this unique listing. Made in collaboration with Pittsburgh-based metal firm Allegheny Ludlum Inc., only 11 stainless steel cars were ever manufactured, making them some of the rarest in Ford's Design Canon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

ROME Actor James Purefoy; 1400 HP Ford Mach-E Prototype| Digital Trends Live 7.21.20 [Video]

ROME Actor James Purefoy; 1400 HP Ford Mach-E Prototype| Digital Trends Live 7.21.20

On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by ROME actor James Purefoy and the feel-good comedy FISHERMAN's FRIENDS; This week on Who's Got Game? we talk to V.R. creator Reggie Webber; Using A.I. to..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford!

Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford! Harrison Ford was born on July 13, 1942, and turns 78. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. The actor is known for starring in both the Star Wars and Indiana Jones film..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published