Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to remove a face covering correctly
Video Credit: Yahoo Style - Duration: 02:23s - Published
How to remove a face covering correctly

How to remove a face covering correctly

Face coverings have become mandatory for most on public transport and in shops as officials work to control the coronavirus outbreak.

While the move may help stem the spread of infection, removing a covering may be just as important as wearing it to stay virus-free.

Assuming the coronavirus is on the outside of the mask, only touch the ear loops or ties when you go to take it off.

Reusable coverings can then be added to a normal laundry load at the highest temperature the cloth can take.

This can be dried on a tumble dryer’s hottest setting or left in direct sunlight.

Medical-style masks are not recommended to be reused and should also be disposed of when they become damp.

After adjusting or removing a covering, always wash your hands thoroughly or use a hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScotRail

ScotRail When you wear a face covering, please ensure • Your nose and mouth are covered • You keep it on for the entire jour… https://t.co/FWo92QMtAo 18 seconds ago

Jodee22191674

Jodee RT @ScotRail: When you wear a face covering, please ensure • Your nose and mouth are covered • You keep it on for the entire journey • You… 2 days ago

ScotRail

ScotRail When you wear a face covering, please ensure • Your nose and mouth are covered • You keep it on for the entire jour… https://t.co/j8U290K8do 2 days ago

PinellasBiz

Pinellas Econ Dev RT @PinellasCoNews: Cloth face coverings should be washed after each use. It's important to always remove face coverings correctly and wash… 4 days ago

MS_ACP

Mississippi ACP RT @MSMA1: #ThursdayTipoftheDay – Cloth face coverings should be washed after each use. It is important to always remove face coverings cor… 4 days ago

PinellasCoNews

Pinellas County Cloth face coverings should be washed after each use. It's important to always remove face coverings correctly and… https://t.co/R5JytObJ3n 4 days ago

MSMA1

MS State Med Assn #ThursdayTipoftheDay – Cloth face coverings should be washed after each use. It is important to always remove face… https://t.co/2Ghzwd4xCC 4 days ago

GLCTours

Glasgow Central Tour RT @ScotRail: ℹ️ Please make sure you're wearing your face covering properly. • Your nose and mouth are covered • You keep it on for the… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops [Video]

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops As of July 24, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering whilst shopping in England. The Government have announced this fresh move to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published