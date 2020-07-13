How to remove a face covering correctly

Face coverings have become mandatory for most on public transport and in shops as officials work to control the coronavirus outbreak.

While the move may help stem the spread of infection, removing a covering may be just as important as wearing it to stay virus-free.

Assuming the coronavirus is on the outside of the mask, only touch the ear loops or ties when you go to take it off.

Reusable coverings can then be added to a normal laundry load at the highest temperature the cloth can take.

This can be dried on a tumble dryer’s hottest setting or left in direct sunlight.

Medical-style masks are not recommended to be reused and should also be disposed of when they become damp.

After adjusting or removing a covering, always wash your hands thoroughly or use a hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol.