China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Rising Tensions

China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Escalating Tensions The American flag over the consulate was lowered on Monday morning in Chengdu.

The Chinese takeover of the premises ends the U.S.’s 35-year official presence in the city.

The move is in retaliation for the U.S. closing the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.

Chengdu Consul General Jim Mullinax, via Twitter The State Department expressed disappointment in a statement, saying it will continue its outreach through other missions in the country.

Tensions have been rising between the two nations over the coronavirus, human rights and an ongoing trade war.