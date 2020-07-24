Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Rising Tensions
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published
China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Rising Tensions

China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Rising Tensions

China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Escalating Tensions The American flag over the consulate was lowered on Monday morning in Chengdu.

The Chinese takeover of the premises ends the U.S.’s 35-year official presence in the city.

The move is in retaliation for the U.S. closing the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.

Chengdu Consul General Jim Mullinax, via Twitter The State Department expressed disappointment in a statement, saying it will continue its outreach through other missions in the country.

Tensions have been rising between the two nations over the coronavirus, human rights and an ongoing trade war.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. closes consulate in Chengdu amid escalating tensions with China

The U.S. says it has closed its consulate in Chengdu, China. China ordered the consulate closed in...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderNYTimes.comDeutsche Welleeuronews


Dow slides 182 points amid rising US-China tensions and halted tech rally

Dow slides 182 points amid rising US-China tensions and halted tech rally · *US stocks dropped on Friday after China ordered the closure of the US Consulate in Chengdu,...
Business Insider - Published

China orders U.S. to shut down Chengdu consulate in retaliatory move

China is ordering the U.S. to shut down its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu as tensions...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comDNA



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

US flag lowered as consulate in Chengdu forced to close [Video]

US flag lowered as consulate in Chengdu forced to close

The closure follows US order for China to shut Houston consulate in sharp escalation of two countries' ongoing disputes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published