Premier League transfer round-up: Lovren leaves Liverpool

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Liverpool defender Lovren completes Zenit move
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:55Published
Klopp hails 'Liverpool legend' Lovren as defender signs for ZenitRussian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for £10.9m on a three-year deal.
BBC News
Dejan Lovren: Zenit St Petersburg sign Liverpool defenderRussian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for £10.9m on a three-year deal.
BBC News
Arrizabalaga willing to take pay cut - Monday's football gossipArrizabalaga willing to take pay cut to secure Chelsea exit, Liverpool keen on Barnes, Ward-Prowse set for new Southampton deal, plus more.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Premier League 2019/20 in pictures
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published
Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham defender leaves on free transfer after eight yearsTottenham defender Jan Vertonghen leaves the Premier League club after eight years.
BBC News
Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:05Published
Dejan Lovren Croatian footballer
Croats South Slavic ethnic group
Anfield Football stadium, home of Liverpool F.C.
Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Liverpool: Nine arrests as fans gather at AnfieldFans congregated around Anfield where Sir Kenny Dalglish presented the Premier League trophy.
BBC News
Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Adam Lallana English association football player
Adam Lallana: Brighton close to signing Liverpool midfielderBrighton are close to signing Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana on a three-year contract.
BBC News
Tearful Lallana pays tribute to 'selfless' HendersonMidfielder Adam Lallana, who is set to leave Liverpool, pays an emotional tribute to his "selfless" friend and captain Jordan Henderson
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources