Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League transfer round-up: Lovren leaves Liverpool
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Premier League transfer round-up: Lovren leaves Liverpool

Premier League transfer round-up: Lovren leaves Liverpool

A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens.

Dejan Lovren leaves Liverpool and Adam Lallana is close to followingthe Croat out of the Anfield exit.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Liverpool defender Lovren completes Zenit move [Video]

Liverpool defender Lovren completes Zenit move

Russian Premier League champions Zenit St Petersburg complete signing of Croatian defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:55Published

Klopp hails 'Liverpool legend' Lovren as defender signs for Zenit

 Russian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for £10.9m on a three-year deal.
BBC News

Dejan Lovren: Zenit St Petersburg sign Liverpool defender

 Russian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for £10.9m on a three-year deal.
BBC News

Arrizabalaga willing to take pay cut - Monday's football gossip

 Arrizabalaga willing to take pay cut to secure Chelsea exit, Liverpool keen on Barnes, Ward-Prowse set for new Southampton deal, plus more.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premier League 2019/20 in pictures [Video]

Premier League 2019/20 in pictures

Liverpool were crowned top-flight champions for the first time in 30 years ina season which was extended by the coronavirus pandemic. Here, the PA newsagency picks out some of the best images from an unprecedented Premier Leaguecampaign following its conclusion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham defender leaves on free transfer after eight years

 Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen leaves the Premier League club after eight years.
BBC News
Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot? [Video]

Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot?

A look at the final standing in the race for the Premier League golden boot asJamie Vardy pips Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the title

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated

An action-packed final day of the Premier League season saw a top-four finishfor Manchester United Chelsea, and relegation for Watford and Bournemouth.Here are all the key results.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published

Dejan Lovren Dejan Lovren Croatian footballer


Croats Croats South Slavic ethnic group


Anfield Anfield Football stadium, home of Liverpool F.C.

Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy [Video]

Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy

Despite calls for supporters to stay away, thousands of fans gathered around Anfield stadium as Liverpool brought home the Premier League trophyView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations [Video]

Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations

Courtesy: Liverpool City CouncilWorkers from Liverpool City Council and Liverpool FC begin work on cleaning up the city's streets following celebrations as the club lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday.Nine people were arrested as thousands of fans gathered outside Anfield, despite warnings to stay at home.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Liverpool: Nine arrests as fans gather at Anfield

 Fans congregated around Anfield where Sir Kenny Dalglish presented the Premier League trophy.
BBC News
Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign [Video]

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Adam Lallana Adam Lallana English association football player

Adam Lallana: Brighton close to signing Liverpool midfielder

 Brighton are close to signing Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana on a three-year contract.
BBC News

Tearful Lallana pays tribute to 'selfless' Henderson

 Midfielder Adam Lallana, who is set to leave Liverpool, pays an emotional tribute to his "selfless" friend and captain Jordan Henderson
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dejan Lovren transfer: Liverpool sell defender to Zenit St Petersburg for £11m

Dejan Lovren has completed his £10.9m transfer from Liverpool to Zenit St Petersburg on a three-year...
Independent - Published

Liverpool transfer news: Dejan Lovren set to depart Premier League champions following £10.9m bid from Zenit St Petersburg

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is close to completing a £10.9million move to Zenit St Petersburg,...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

10 Players Your Club Would've REGRETTED Selling! [Video]

10 Players Your Club Would've REGRETTED Selling!

Manchester United must be glad they didn’t sell Nemanja Matic, who has been instrumental in them making a charge for the Champions League places in 2020, while Jordan Henderson wouldn’t be leading..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 12:26Published
Arteta keen to build on Liverpool victory [Video]

Arteta keen to build on Liverpool victory

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he is hoping his side can take advantage of their win against Premier League champions Liverpool and also admits he is unsure how much transfer activity he will be..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:29Published
Chelsea agree deal to sign Germany forward Werner - media reports [Video]

Chelsea agree deal to sign Germany forward Werner - media reports

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF TIMO WERNER, FILE FOOTAGE OF CHELSEA'S STAMFORD BRIDGE AND MANAGER, FRANK LAMPARD SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 18, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. RB LEIPZIG

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:54Published