ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

|
Health is reporting 561 new covid-19 cases.
That brings the statewide total to more than 62,900.
Three more hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus, 2,709 people have died from covid-19 in indiana.
Locally - howard county has 13 new cases.
Isdh is also reported 10 new cases in fulton county - and 7 in tippecanoe county.
New cases are also reported in carroll, cass, fountain, jasper, montgomery and white counies.
The fda has authorized the (first test for asymptomatic covid-19 cases.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources