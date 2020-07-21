Global  
 

ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
Video Credit: WLFI - Published
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, July 27, that 561 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

Health is reporting 561 new covid-19 cases.

That brings the statewide total to more than 62,900.

Three more hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus, 2,709 people have died from covid-19 in indiana.

Locally - howard county has 13 new cases.

Isdh is also reported 10 new cases in fulton county - and 7 in tippecanoe county.

New cases are also reported in carroll, cass, fountain, jasper, montgomery and white counies.

The fda has authorized the (first test for asymptomatic covid-19 cases.




