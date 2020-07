Billy West (Doug Funnie) Reviews Impressions of His Voices

Voice actor Billy West reviews impressions of his voice.

Billy watches some of the most popular impressions of Doug Funnie (Doug), Roger Klotz (Doug), Professor Farnsworth (Futurama), Dr. Zoidberg (Futurama), Elmer Fudd (Space Jam), Bugs Bunny (Space Jam), Ren Höek and Stimpson J.

Cat (Ren and Stimpy) on Youtube and gives his opinion on each.