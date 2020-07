Ride to Remember stops at MPD to honor fallen officer Matthew Rittner

A total of 146 officers are featured on a trailer that is making its way from coast-to-coast to raise awareness for police officers killed in 2019.

NEW AT NOON: A TRIBUTE TOPOLICE OFFICERS -- KILLED INTHE LINE OF DUTY -- ROLLEDINTO DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE THISMORNING.

AS RYAN JENKINSREPORTS, THE "END OF WATCH -RIDE TO REMEMBER" TOUR WASBROUGHT HERE TO HONOR A FALLENMILWAUKEE OFFICER:RJ 09:38:10 - Each of thefaces you see on this trailerhere behind me are of anofficer who lost their lifewhile on duty.

Today, thetrailer made a stop here inMilwaukee to remember the lifeof Officer Matthew Rittner.(NAT POP SIRENS/MOTORCYCLES)AMOMENT OF REFLECTION OUTSIDETHE MILWAUKEE POLICEHEADQUARTERS MONDAY MORNING...(Lt.

Erik Milwaukee PoliceDepartment)09:14:06 Matt leftthat day to do his job, and henever got to say goodbye.MEMBERS OF THE MILWAUKEEPOLICE DEPARTMENT... TAKING AMOMENT TO REMEMBER OFFICERMATTHEW RITTNER, WHO WASKILLED WHILE SERVING A WARRANTIN FEBRUARY OF 20-19.(Lt.

ErikGulbrandson, Police Department)09:14:17 It happened in asplit second and for people torecognize what these officersare sacrificing, the risk thatthey're putting out there isso incredibly important.TODAY'S TRIBUTE ... PART OFTHE END OF WATCH: RIDE TOREMEMBER TOUR.SINCE JUNEFIRST, A GROUP OF ABOUT ADOZEN VOLUNTEERS HAVE TOUREDTHE NATION ...THEIR TRIPSPANNING MORE THAN 18,000MILES ... ALONG THE WAY THEYSTOP AT DIFFERENT DEPARTMENTS...PAUSE TO REMEMBER A LIFELOST, AND RAISE MONEY FOR THEFAMILIES OF FALLEN HEROES.(Jagrut Shah, Beyond theChairman)09:27:25 What Iwanted to try to do was try toreach out to let them knowthat they're not alone inlosing one.ALSO FEATURED ONTHE TOUR ... RACINE POLICEOFFICER JOHN HETLAND, WHO WASSHOT WHILE INTERVENING DURINGAN ARMED ROBBERY IN JUNE OFLAST YEAR.... IN TOTAL, THEFACES OF 146 OFFICERS MARKTHIS TRAILER ... EACH FACE, ALIFE TO CELEBRATE ... IN AYEAR FULL OF UNCERTAINTY.(Jagrut Shah, Beyond theChairman)09:30:21 Because ofCOVID, there wasn't a grievingprocess ... a chance togather, to ...lets do this.Our groups have been reallysmall.

So, they reallyappreciate this even more.RJ-09:37:00 THE GROUP WILL MAKE99 STOPS IN TOTAL.

REPORTINGIN MILWAUKEE, RYAN JENKI